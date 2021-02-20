Here's What Dia Mirza Has Been Upto This Week Apart From Her Adorable Wedding

Dia Mirza's social media has been the subject of media attention more than usual this week. Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a traditional Indian ceremony and the internet couldn't have enough. From posting about nature to her wedding, here's what Dia Mirza's week was like -

Dia Mirza tweets about wildlife and climate change

As fans of the actress are already aware, Dia Mirza has always been an avid environmentalist. The actress often posts pictures of various birds and other wildlife on her Instagram and Twitter handles. In 2017, she was appointed as the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India. The actress shared a cute video of some parrots eating bits of mango on a mango tree on Feb 13. She shared the post with the caption, "Aam Chor", all in good fun, which means "Mango thieves". Take a look below.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Reacts To Female Priest Officiating Dia Mirza's Wedding, Calls It 'beautiful'

Nature lover Dia Mirza also retweeted an adorable photo, on Feb 14, of a barking deer with its fawn. The tweet was shared by nature conservationist Vivek Menon in the spirit of showing the maternal love between the deer and its fawn. Mirza retweeted the photo with the caption "the sweetness", take a look below.

Dia Mirza also retweeted a tweet talking about climate change on Feb 14. The tweet was originally shared by the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, via his official Twitter handle. The tweet talks about taking action against climate change, which Mirza retweeted in support of saying "THIS" with an emoji of the globe and a bird. Take a look below.

On Feb 18, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress took to her Twitter handle to retweet a post with a video talking about the winners of the "5th Asia Environmental Awards". The tweet was originally shared by the UN Environment Programme Asia Pacific. The video shows the efforts made by these winners to stop "environmental crime". Take a look below.

Meet the 2020 winners of the 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀🌏🦋💚

Learn about their exceptional efforts in stopping environmental crime ➡️ https://t.co/RDXb0tbPyv#ForNature https://t.co/iC7Owdf7SE — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 18, 2021

Dia Mirza's Wedding

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 15, 2021. The actress was previously married to her business partner, Sahil Sanga, for which the divorce was finalized in 2019. Mirza shared a few photos from her wedding on Instagram and Twitter both on Feb 16, with long and heartwarming captions about love and the circle of life. Take a look below.

Also read: Dia Mirza Jets Off To Delhi For 'work' A Few Days After Tying The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

More of Dia Mirza's wedding photos

Dia Mirza has been treating her fans to quite a few photos ever since her much talked about wedding on Feb 15. The actress shared a new photo on Twitter, with her now-husband Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 17 in which she thanked the female priest, Sheela Atta, who conducted her wedding ceremony. Take a look below.

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

She also shared a photo on Feb 18 of the couple performing some customary rites during their wedding. She captioned the photo talking about how the ceremony was conducted with "minimal decor" and the materials used were "completely biodegradable and natural", also thanking Sheela Atta once more and all while making a powerful point about women empowerment. Take a look below.

Also read: Did You Know Dia Mirza Produced Vidya Balan's Movie 'Bobby Jasoos'?

Dia Mirza shared a new photo of the happy couple on her Instagram handle today, Feb 20. She shared it with the caption, "'No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.' -Buddha". The couple can be seen looking extremely happy in the photo, laughing and presumably talking about something funny. Take a look below.

Also read: Gayatri Devi Biopic Is In Works Announces Writer Bhavani Iyer; Dia Mirza Shares Excitement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.