Kriti Sanon Reacts To Female Priest Officiating Dia Mirza's Wedding, Calls It 'beautiful'

Bollywood star Dia Mirza took her wedding vows with beau Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Following the wedding, Dia took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the ceremony. On Feb 18, the actor posted a picture of the wedding ceremony, wherein a female priest was spotted conducting and formalising the ceremony. Several celebs and personalities have reacted to the same, one such is Kriti Sanon.

Kriti reacts to Dia Mirza's 'Vedic woman priest'

Sharing Dia Mirza's wedding ceremony still on her Instagram Stories, Kriti wrote, "This is beautiful!". Kriti Sanon reposted Dia Mirza's wedding post and send her best wishes to the latter. Wishing congratulations, the Heropanti debutant wrote, "wishing you all the happiness and love". Take a peek into Kriti Sanon's Instagram Stories.

Image credit - Kriti Sanon's Instagram Stories

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi as they gift her a sapling

On Feb 18, Dia Mirza posted a picture of her wedding ceremony with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. In this Instagram post, the couple was seen carrying out the havan ceremony. Dia Mirza's wedding was officiated by a female priest. Here, the actor stunned in a red saree and donned it with a similar design dupatta over her head. On the other hand, beau Vaibhav was spotted in white wedding attire. Dia also penned a beautiful and lengthy caption.

She wrote, "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural. The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, "there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment. Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it? #GenerationEquality #SunsetkeDiVaNe #ThankYouPreeta".

Also Read | Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's gift to paparazzi leaves him overwhelmed, shares note

Also Read | Dia Mirza reveals she said 'NO' for Kanyadaan or Bidaai: 'Change begins with choice'

Also Read | Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi posts message on his wedding with Dia Mirza

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.