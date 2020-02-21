Kartik Aaryan's Humble Gesture Towards Fans Is Winning The Internet, See Pics

Bollywood celebrities are always running into paparazzi and other media folks in their day to day lives. Thousands of pictures and videos of India's favourite stars surface every day, and if there is one actor who stands out with his kind and humble gestures, it is emerging star Kartik Aaryan. Take a look at what the actor did that impressed everyone.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar Gives Her Blessings To Ayushmann's Love In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Kartik Aaryan’s sweet moment with fans

Kartik Aaryan was spotted today at a charity organisation by the name of Fankind. It is run by Anshula Kapoor and grants some lucky fans’ wishes to meet their favourite stars. When the actor left after spending time with his fans, he was surprised by a crowd of people who were there to catch a glimpse of him.

Even autorickshaw drivers pulled over and mobbed him for selfies, which created a heavy traffic block on the roads. The Luka Chuppi actor was humble enough to give time to his fans.

Read Also: Story Of Mahashivratri: What Is Mahashivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

A bystander reportedly said that there was absolute pandemonium, and amidst all this madness a young fan wanted to click a picture so he started screaming Kartik Aaryan's name. The actor made sure that he was brought in front of the crowd and fulfilled his wishes. The fan was so touched by his gesture that he even tried to touch Kartik’s feet but the actor stopped him from doing so.

Read Also: Ram Charan's Family Tree: Father Chiranjeevi, Uncle Pawan Kalyan And More

Even the cops who were at the scene in their van spotted the actor and called him out. These men in uniform were also his fans and wanted a picture. More importantly, they wanted to ensure his safety in the increasing crowd and take him out of the commotion.

The 29-year-old actor made sure he clicked pictures and gave time to the policemen. He has been winning the internet with his sweet gestures despite being in a constantly hectic schedule and leading a busy life.

Kartik Aaryan has worked in movies like Luka Chuppi, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, etc. His latest movie with director Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan, is out now. He is also working on multiple upcoming projects Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, etc.

Read Also: Mahashivratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan-Kailash Kher's 2016 Song 'Jai Jai Kedara' Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.