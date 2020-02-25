Kartik Aaryan Beats Jaipur Cold With A 'football Sesh' On 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sets; Watch

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is singing to the tunes of success, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also winning the hearts of masses with his recent posts on social media platforms. Recently, Kartik took to his social media handles to share a secret to energetic mornings. Here are the details.

Kartik Aaryan’s secret to energetic mornings

Recently, Kartik, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, in which the actor can be seen beating the last cold days of a chilly Rajasthan with a quick football game session. As seen in the video shared, Kartik can be seen showcasing some football tricks, as he plays with the crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the video shared, Kartik wrote, “Beating Rajasthani Cold 🥶 With some Morning football sesh 🔥⚽️

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2”. Take a look at the video:

This comes after Kartik recently shared a video of himself in the famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar as he began shooting for the film in Jaipur. In the video shared, the actor is seen in the godman's attire from the film, just like Akshay Kumar's look in the first film in the franchise. The posters of the much-anticipated film also feature Kartik in a similar avatar. Take a look at the video shared:

What's next for Kartik?

Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

(Promo Image source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

