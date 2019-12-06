What Preity Zinta’s Traditional Wardrobe Looks Like; See Pictures

Preity Zinta has had a successful acting career spanning two decades, in which she has featured in numerous blockbuster movies. She was amongst one of the most popular actors in Bollywood in early 2000, however, it has been reported that she is one a hiatus from the movies. Much to her fan’s relief, the star has been very active on social media. Preity Zinta recently took to her social media account to post a few traditional looks and her fans cannot help but marvel at her evergreen beauty. The Lakshya star was seen sporting beautiful Anarkali’s and many glamorous traditional looks. Check out some of her best ethnic fashion looks here.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Wishes Fans For Thanksgiving; Says, "I'm Thankful I Have A Cup"

See pictures

Preity Zinta was a vision to behold in a white coloured lehenga choli. The white coloured lehenga had an intricate design near the waist, which completely disappeared towards the end. Her blouse was filled with a similar design and had a net cloth at the back. She wore a pair of traditional dangling earrings and some golden bangles to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta: Fresh Off The Boat Will Feature The Kal Ho Na Ho Actor In The New Season

Preity Zinta wore a traditional yellow Anarkali and posed on a balcony. She wore a contrasting red dupatta, which highlighted the outfit perfectly. She even had her hair open in soft waves as she wore traditional earrings and a pair of heels to complete the attire.

Preity Zinta’s maroon coloured Anarkali managed to impress the netizens. The golden colour over the prominent maroon looked marvellous as it complimented her ethereal looks perfectly. She wore minimum makeup and left her hair open. Preity completed the look with a pair of heavy earrings.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Preity Zinta’s fans couldn’t stop complimenting her for her Indo-western attire. The outfit had a traditional pant and a blouse, with a heavily printed jacket. The dress was brought be perfection by a pair of heavy earrings and a pair of nude coloured heels. Preity won many hearts as she posed for the lens wearing the semi-ethnic attire.

Preity Zinta looked like a dream come true in a white coloured Anarkali. The sequinned dress and the net dupatta were a perfect combination for a traditional occasion. She had her hair pulled to aside to highlight the low cut back of the dress. Netizens claimed that she looked bold and beautiful in the ethnic attire.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta's Quirky And Witty Instagram Posts With Bollywood Colleagues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.