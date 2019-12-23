Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover Enacts Salman Khan's 'angry' Avatar On The Show

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and entertainment. It has become more controversial than all the previous seasons of the show. Sunil Grover is all geared up to entertain the audiences and contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 once more.

In the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 13, Sunil Grover is seen entering the house like Salman Khan. He then mimics Salman by saying ‘he does not want to do this Sh*t’ as throws his coat in Salman Khan’s style. Sunil Grover will also be seen playing a game with the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13. In the game, Sidharth Shukla receives a thappad. Asim Riaz is the next to step on the seat. Sunil Grover keeps repeating the sentence that he said while entering the house just like Salman Khan and entertains the housemates.

Another teaser of Bigg Boss 13, reveals Salman Khan introducing Sunil Grover as the wife of Bigg Boss, who is very upset. Sunil Grover is then seen entering dressed as a woman, combing her eyebrows, which makes Salman Khan laugh out loud. Sunil Grover is also seen asking Salman Khan to hold his hand. Salman Khan agrees to do it but in a state of embarrassment.

Sunil Grover then asks Salman Khan to kiss him. Salman Khan is seen saying that she is Bigg Boss Ki Amaanat and that he cannot cross his limits. Sunil Grover then shares her sad story about how she got married to Bigg Boss. Sunil reveals they have been married to each other for 13 years but they haven’t met each other yet. She also reveals how unmarried and untouched she is.

Sunil Grover further adds how Bigg Boss, on the first night of their marriage, hid under the bed and asked her to remove her ghunghat. She says that she isn’t wearing one. Sunil Grover is also seen asking Salman Khan to take care of her Bigg Boss’s gharwali like he takes care of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Sunil Grover is also seen getting close to Salman Khan. Salman Khan is seen laughing awkwardly. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

