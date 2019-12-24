Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection For The Third Consecutive Week

Actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh have had an exceptional opening, as the movie earned ₹ 9.10 crore on its opening day. The movie is currently competing with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat and Vidyut Jammwal’s action-packed movie Command 3 as well as Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Despite a new movie releasing each week, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to keep leading the box office. The movie has been on a steady yet consistent hike for the past 3 weeks. Check out the figures the movie as it dominates the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office collection

Week 1: ₹ 55.97 crores

Week 2: ₹ 20.63 crores

Week 3: Friday: ₹ 70 lakhs

Saturday: ₹ 1.20 crores

Sunday: ₹ 1.50 crores

Total Collection: ₹ 80 crores

#PatiPatniAurWoh [Week 3] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 80 cr. #India biz... Biz affected in some circuits since few days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Apart from the trio, it has been revealed that Aparshakti Khurrana is also a part of the movie. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the famous 1978 movie of the same name and is directed and written by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra and Bhushan Kumar.

