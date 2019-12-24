The Debate
Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection For The Third Consecutive Week

Bollywood News

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has been doing well. Check out the Box Office collection for its third week.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
pati patni aur woh

Actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh have had an exceptional opening, as the movie earned ₹ 9.10 crore on its opening day. The movie is currently competing with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat and Vidyut Jammwal’s action-packed movie Command 3 as well as Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Despite a new movie releasing each week, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to keep leading the box office. The movie has been on a steady yet consistent hike for the past 3 weeks. Check out the figures the movie as it dominates the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office collection

Week 1: ₹ 55.97 crores

Week 2: ₹ 20.63 crores

Week 3: Friday: ₹ 70 lakhs

Saturday: ₹ 1.20 crores

Sunday: ₹ 1.50 crores

Total Collection: ₹ 80 crores

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Apart from the trio, it has been revealed that Aparshakti Khurrana is also a part of the movie. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the famous 1978 movie of the same name and is directed and written by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra and Bhushan Kumar. 

