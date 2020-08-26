'Coolie No. 1' Starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan To Have A Digital Premiere; Read Here

The unprecedented coronavirus lockdown has forced makers to skip the theatrical route and go in for OTT premieres for the release of films. Though there are certain producers who are unhappy with the decision to premiere their film on the digital platform, another producer Vashu Bhagnani recently finalized his forthcoming film Coolie No. 1 for a premiere on Amazon Prime Video. According to a report by Film Information, Vashu tried hard to avert a streaming premiere for the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film which was slated to hit the big screen on May 1.

Coolie No 1 to have a digital premiere

According to the entertainment portal, before the film was about to get finalised with the streaming platform, Vashu had a long discussion with the heads of some of the national multiplex chains. In the conversation, he requesed and urged them to give him a sizeable amount of advance or MG royalty for his film Coolie No. 1. However, in return to his plea, the multiplex chains expressed their helplessness in advancing money to Bhagnani or ‘acquiring’ his film on an MG royalty basis.

Apart from the MG royalty, according to the entertainment portal, the producer of the forthcoming film even asked for the remuneration of the threshold period of eight weeks from the date of theatrical premiere, for streaming the much-awaited flick on the digital platform, if it was evident a week or two after its theatrical release that the public was not coming to the cinemas in full force. It may be mentioned here that the eight-week cooling period was fixed long back with a view to giving multiplexes a fair window to exploit the film before it was made available to the public for viewing in the comforts of their homes. In any case, Vashu explained, the multiplex chains would gain nothing by insisting on the eight-week gap between theatrical and OTT/satellite release if people were going to be wary of visiting cinemas.

Coolie No 1 is an upcoming comedy film that is a remake of 1995 film that has been a prominent film since its release. The latest version of the film is directed by David and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film stars popular faces of the Hindi film industry including Varun, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, and Javed Jaffrey.

(Image credit: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

