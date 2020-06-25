Varun Dhawan Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Will Not Have Corona Reference, Confirms David Dhawan

David Dhawan has been trending ever since he completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of a blockbuster comedy film from the past. Rumours claiming that David Dhawan is going to incorporate the coronavirus perspective in his film had been doing the rounds for quite some time. Dhawan recently clarified whether there is any truth to these speculations.

David Dhawan on his upcoming, Coolie No 1

Talking about his upcoming film to an entertainment portal, David Dhawan said that he is not going to add coronavirus in his film. He said that his film is complete and ready for release. Dhawan feels that adding the angle of coronavirus in a comedy will not do justice to his film. He also mentioned that the Coronavirus is nothing to laugh about as it has taken millions of lives all over the world. Dhawan also said that it would be very irresponsible of him to add some reference to the virus just to give the film an added relevance. Dhawan is waiting for the lockdown to be revoked so that he can release his film in theatres. He also spoke about the decision of waiting for a theatrical release and clarified that is what his audience and his son Varun’s audience want.

Coolie No 1 is an upcoming comedy film that is a remake of the popular 1995 film. The latest version of the film has been directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Coolie No 1 stars some of the most popular faces of the Hindi film industry including Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania and Javed Jaffrey. Initially, the film was supposed to release on May 1, but it has since been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More about Varun Dhawan

On the professional end, Varun Dhawan was recently sene in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. The film starred talented faces of the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana and Nora Fatehi. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza and collectively produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and managed to collect around 105 crores in terms of box office collections. Initially, the film was planned as a sequel to ABCD 2 but then the title was reportedly changed because of Disney's exit from Indian film production. The primary photography of the film has been done in Punjab as well as London.

