Priyanka Chopra Recalls Having Neck Cramps On Wedding Day From Her 75-foot-long Veil

Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with beau Nick Jonas back in December 2018 in a lavish Hindu and Christian wedding, recently reminisced about her wedding day and revealed suffering neck cramps because of her 75-foot-long veil. In her recent interview on the Australian breakfast radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Priyanka shared how her extravagant wedding gown by Ralph Lauren left her with a cramped neck.

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's wedding gown left her with a cramped neck till the evening

Ever since Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished memoir has hit the stands, the global sensation has been appearing on several chat shows and podcasts to promote her book. Similarly, she recently appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show and recalled her wedding day by spilling the beans on suffering a neck cramp till the evening because of the massively long veil of her custom Ralph Lauren gown. During her interview, when co-host Jackie Henderson mentioned how Priyanka wanted one of the longest veils in the world but was defeated by a woman who had a veil as long as '15 football fields', the 38-year-old called it 'crazy'.

Furthermore, when Jackie jokingly said, "It's like she grabbed the role of tulle from the haberdashery store, it was nothing like yours", Priyanka responded saying, "I still had a cramp on my neck from that one that evening". She continued, "If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman's tulle, 15 football fields?". Jackie then added saying that Priyanka's veil looked more difficult to carry because of its intricate detail and beadwork.

Later, Priyanka Chopra also went on to say that she could not have competed with the longest veil as she stated, "I googled it when we were having the conversation about my veil and I was like, 'okay I'm out of this race. I'm not even going to try, as competitive as I am'". Meanwhile, the Isn't It Romantic star took over social media with a mushy photograph with hubby Nick on Valentine's Day.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' photo below:

