Priyanka Swoons Over 'Bridgerton's' Rege-Jean Page: 'Can Read The Menu, Don't Have To Eat'

Last month, Netflix announced that the superhit show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever" and was watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release, according to E! News. Fans of the show have also swooning over Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page and his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Actor Priyanka Chopra is not an exception when it comes to being a fan of Rege-Jean Page and his character in Bridgerton. In a recent interview with Lilly Singh on her chat show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh Priyanka Chopra gushed over Rege-Jean Page.

Also Read | Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Surprise Each Other On Valentine's Day, Share Adorable Pics

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Rajkummar's The White Tiger Becomes Rotten Tomatoes' Best Movie

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page

Host Lilly Singh asked Priyanka Chopra about what has she been up to during the lockdown and has she binge-watched anything. Priyanka Chopra responded by saying, “I mean, come on, that is what everyone has really been doing. I may sound like I have been super productive but there was a lot of time for binging. I watched, like everybody, Bridgerton, which was a lot of fun". Lilly Singh then gushed and shared that she watched the entire series in just two days.

She then asked Priyanka Chopra about one of the Bridgerton characters, Duke of Hastings played by Rege-Jean Page by saying, “I know you are a married woman, but the Duke!”. Priyanka Chopra came up with a witty reply and said, “I mean, listen, I can read the menu. I don't have to eat from it,”. Priyanka who is married to Nick Jonas since December 2018 then had a good laugh with Lilly Singh on her answer. Here is a look at the interview of Lilly Singh with Priyanka Chopra:

Also Read | Phoebe Dynevor Hints Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' Will Be Streamed Sooner Than Expected

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher Mistook Netflix's 'Bridgerton' For 'porn', Says Wife Mila Kunis

All about Bridgerton

The period drama Bridgerton is one of the biggest and most popular series on Netflix. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the show broke records and became the biggest series ever on Netflix. Over 82 million households watched the show all over the world within just 28 days of its release. It was among the top 10 shows in almost every country. The show is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of the Regency era. Bridgerton characters and actors playing them have earned praises from audience as well as critics around the globe. Rege-Jean Page's portrayal of Duke of Hastings has earned him a massive fan following all over the world.

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra and Rege-Jean Page's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.