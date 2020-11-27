Abhishek Bachchan Pays Tribute To 'dadaji' On Birth Anniversary, Quips 'miss You Dearly'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan remembered his late grandfather and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 113th birth anniversary. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of his grandfather while paying him tribute and promised to work hard and live up to his legacy just like his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek remembers grandfather on his birth anniversary

The actor while extending his wishes and remembering his golden words, wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadaji. It would have been my grandfathers’ 113th birthday today. I work and pray, that I can honour and live up to your legacy. Miss you dearly.” Abhishek’s friends were quick enough to comment under the post while offering their wishes and love. Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Chitrangada Singh, and many more showered their love under the post with many hearts shaped emoticons.

Apart from Abhishek, senior actor Amitabh Bachchan also gave a tribute to his father with some rare and unseen pictures. On this special occasion, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of his father adorned with flowers and garlands and praised his famous image. He wrote in the caption, sharing a sentence said by the father- "I want to write great poetry, not epic!" Further, he also offered his love to his father and wrote, “But he not only wrote great poetry and also composed" epic "in the form of autobiography. Bachchan ji's place among India's most popular poets is secured.”

T 3735 - "मैं महान काव्य लिखना चाहता हूँ, महाकाव्य नहीं !" पर उन्होंने महान काव्य ही नहीं लिखा आत्मकथा के रूप में "महाकाव्य" भी रचा है। गद्यात्मक महाकाव्य .... महाकाव्य में पर -चरित होता है, इसमें स्वचरित है।

भारत के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय कवियों में बच्चन जी का स्थान सुरक्षित ~ pic.twitter.com/BiBvvH4hxd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2020

One of the most eminent poets of the country, Harivansh Rai Bachchan is widely remembered for one of his literary creations -- Madhushala. He is credited with bringing out some really outstanding poems and some of which include Aakul Antar, Ekaant Sangeet, Soot Ki Maala, Aarti Aur Angaare and Bahut Din Beete among others. Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born on 27 November 1907 in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Considered one of the greatest poets of the Hindi language, the Kavikhanda taverna composed by him still lives on people's tongues.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek was last seen as 'Bittu Tiwari' in Anurag Basu's directorial film Ludo. The star has also started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production titled Bob Biswas, which will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, in which he will be playing the lead role.

