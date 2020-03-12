'Heropanti 2', 'Coolie No. 1' And Several Other Remakes To Look Forward To In 2020

Bollywood has never failed at amazing us each time with numerous hit films over the years. Some of them have stayed with us over the decades and are definitely not leaving anytime soon. Bollywood has a newfound tendency to pick up old films and remake them to hit the inner nostalgia associated with it. The year 2020 is also no different with several iconic flicks being revamped for the newer audience.

Remakes we can look forward to in 2020

1. Coolie No.1

Director David Dhawan decided to remake his iconic film with a brand new cast. The latest version stars his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film will also have a revamped version of the song, Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha in the film. The film is scheduled for a May 1, 2020 release.

2. Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff debuted into Bollywood with Heropanti and the makers have now officially announced that the film will be back with a sequel. However, Heropanti was a remake of hit Telugu film, Parugu. It is yet to be seen if the sequel will be a remake as well or no as there have been no official announcements yet.

3. Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the remake of the best-selling novel, The Fault In Our Stars with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The soundtrack of the film is being given by Academy Award winner, AR Rahman. The film which was initially set for a November 29, 2019 release will now hit the theatres on May 8, 2020.

4. Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb will have Akshay Kumar play the role of a transgender person for the first time. The film is a remake of the hit Tamil horror flick, Muni 2: Kanchana. When the first look of the film with Akshay Kumar was released by the makers, the entire internet was taken by a storm. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

5. Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forest Gump. The film has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The film is reportedly being shot in over 100 different locations in India. It is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

