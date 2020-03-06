Tiger Shroff's Box Office Report Card Of 'Baaghi', 'War' & 'Heropanti' Will Amaze You

Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood with the action film Heropanti. After his first movie, the actor managed to win a lot of fans because of his fine acting skills and his sharp performances in every fighting sequence. He has been a part of different action movies like Baaghi, Heropanti and War. Here is a detailed box office report card of Tiger Shroff's franchise like Baaghi, Heropanti and War.

Tiger Shroff's Box office report card for movie Baaghi, Heropanti and War.

Heropanti

Heropanti marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The duo played the lead roles in this romantic action film, directed by Sabbir Khan. The film released on May 24, 2014, and became a hit film at the box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 25 crores (approx.) and collected Rs 72 crores (approx.) at the box office. The second film of the Heropanti franchise will be releasing soon, and the teaser of the film Heropanti 2 already received positive reviews.

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff was a part of the films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and now Baaghi 3. He featured opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the first film of the Baaghi franchise while he was seen opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2. For the movie Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor, again.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi collected an estimated amount of Rs 126 crores, becoming superhit film. The film Baaghi 2, starring Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff collected an estimated amount of Rs 250 crores, and had become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year 2018.

War

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War is a recently released film which was made on a big budget. War received positive reviews and the actors were also appreciated for their acting. Directed by Siddhart Anand, it became a huge box office hit with an est collection of ₹ 475 crore and also went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

