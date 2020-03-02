Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan Wrap Up 'Coolie No 1's' Filming

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have established themselves well in the Indian film industry. Both the actors, who are going to appear in the movie Coolie No 1, have worked in several popular films now. Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan. The shoot for the movie was wrapped up recently. Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The 1995 film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles and was also directed by David Dhawan. Read on to know more details about the film's shoot wrapping up:

Tere nakhre hamesha uthaaunga sara kyunki tu ladki hain ek number #coolieno1. Picture khatam. Haat jaoon baaju ayaa raju #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/N34upMiImR — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 23, 2020

The Love Aaj Kal actor also took to her Instagram to share the excitement of wrapping up the shoot for the film. She posted a picture with co-star Varun and wrote a hilarious caption. The pictures were behind the scenes from the movie and as you can see above, the two are gazing into each other's eyes.

In the caption, Sara Ali Khan thanked Varun Dhawan for being by her side and also regarded him as the 'coolest coolie.' The Love Aaj Kal actor also said that she will also miss irritating Varun. The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, was also directed by David Dhawan. Now, after 25 years, the film will be released in summer this year. We're also going to see Paresh Rawal taking up the role of Kader Khan. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

