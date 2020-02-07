Is Neha Kakkar's Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli Hinting At Their Past Relationship?

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding reports have taken the internet by storm. The two have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship. And amid the wedding news, Neha’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli’s cryptic post on Instagram has grabbed headlines.

Himansh Kohli posted a photo of himself on Instagram where is seen sitting giving a candid picture smiling. The actor was seen wearing a lime green polo neck t-shirt and paired the look with shades. But that’s not just it, his captioned his post as ‘It begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it. So be happy no matter what!! #HimanshKohli #lifeisgood #tuesdaymood #colorfullife #smilesmilesmile #happyvibesonly.’

By sharing the post, it seems like the actor is trying to cope with whatever he dealing with that he just has to put on a happy face and move on. He might also be sharing an inspirational quote to cheer his fans. Or it might be just another happy post by him.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's relationship

For the unknown, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli parted ways after dating for a few months. Earlier while talking to a leading news portal, Himansh said that he holds no grudges for Neha. He had also said that he never felt like talking about it. And whatever has happened he can’t change it. He also revealed that he still respects Neha and wishes the best for her. He also went on saying that Neha is a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. He just wishes that she gets whatever she wants in life and blessed with happiness and good health.

Coming back to Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar, Indian Idol season 11 is considered to be one of the most talked-about episodes of this season. Fans seem to be loving Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s adorable love story. Their cute banter on the show makes fans go ‘aww.’ And fans are now eager to see whether the two decide to come together or no.

