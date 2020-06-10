Himansh Kohli Faces Criticism As He Goes For Morning Jog Without Wearing A Mask

The world is currently fighting a pandemic. Even though India has entered its unlock 1.0 phase, people have to continue to follow the safety measures and maintain social distancing. Recently, actor Himansh Kohli faced a lot of backlash for jogging without wearing a facemask. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Himansh Kohli Flies To Delhi From Mumbai, Speaks About His Experience

Himansh Kohli faces criticism as he jogs without having a mask on

Bollywood actor, Himansh Kohli is currently in Delhi, which is his hometown. He was recently clicked in front of India Gate, without wearing a mask. Revealing that his 14-days self-quarantine has finally come to an end, Himansh Kohli took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself, as he went for a morning jog. The caption read, “Finally my 14 day self-quarantine came to end and I visited India Gate early morning to relive the most iconic memory in Delhi ever for my morning jogging. I so loved the virgin green grass, plants that have not been disturbed in a while, and roads less walked. There's no question that the feel of any place is with its people. I hope things go back to normal really soon!

#HimanshKohli #morningworkouts #jogging #indiagate #freshairtherapy #unlock1 #mondaymotivation ðŸƒðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸”.

Also Read | Himansh Kohli Reveals He Bought 2 Tickets On His Flight To Delhi; Read Why

The fans caught Himansh Kohli’s action of not wearing a mask in such times. The actor was heavily criticised for his action and was trolled left, right, and centre. Many people even left abusive comments on his post as this careless mistake couldn’t go unseen by them.

Also Read | Himansh Kohli Reveals He Bought 2 Tickets On His Flight To Delhi; Read Why

Himansh Kohli recently travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi amid the lockdown. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, the actor shared his travel experience. He also revealed that he bought two tickets to stay safe and practise social distancing. While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, he said that he wanted to be with his family and as soon as it was announced that the domestic flight services have commenced, he bought two tickets for himself. Explaining the reason behind buying two tickets, he said that he booked the window seat and the middle one to minimise contact with anyone and maintain social distancing. Himansh Kohli added that it might seem wasteful but life is more important than money.

Talking about his travel experience and flight restrictions he said that he wanted to go home ever since the lockdown began. Himansh Kohli added that he even considered going by road but he was concerned about what would be the situation on the highway. He mentioned that he was nervous when he booked his flight tickets as he didn't want his flight to get cancelled. However, his fears were untoward and he reached home safely.

Also Read | Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz’s BTS Video From Upcoming Song 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar': WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.