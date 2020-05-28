Himansh Kohli Reveals He Bought 2 Tickets On His Flight To Delhi; Read Why

Himansh Kohli recently travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi amid nationwide lockdown. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor shared his travel experience. He also revealed that he bought two tickets to stay safe and practise social distancing.

In conversation with the entertainment portal, he said that he wanted to be with his family and as soon as it was announced that the domestic flight services have commenced, he bought two tickets for himself. Explaining the reason behind buying two tickets, he said that he booked the window seat and the middle one to minimise contact with anyone and maintain social distancing. Himansh Kohli added that it might seem wasteful but life is more important than this.

Talking about his travel experience and flight restrictions he said that he wanted to go home ever since the lockdown began. Himansh Kohli added that he even considered going by road but he was concerned about what would be the situation on the highway. He mentioned that he was nervous when he booked his flight tickets as didn't want his flight to get cancelled but However, his fears were untoward and he reached home safely.

Himansh Kohli also talked about how he felt inside the flight. He said that inside the plane it was all normal except there was no food served and only a water bottle was served. He also informed that lavatories were accessible, however, the passengers were advised to avoid using them. Furthermore, Himansh Kohli said that he felt lucky and fortunate that he reached Delhi safely. He added that his father came to pick him up, however, he followed social distancing and therefore there were no hugs on the airport till the time he reached home. The actor wrapped up the conversation saying that his parents are happy to see him at home, safe and sound.

Himansh Kohli also shared his experience of after reaching Delhi with the paps. The social media post by paps said HimanshKohli took the 7 am flight to Delhi to be back with his family. The post further talked about his experience. It said, " We were asked to follow social distancing while queuing up at the airport’s gate. They checked our temperature and verified our ID. We had to show our printed boarding pass and get luggage tags from home. They also asked us to show the ‘safe’ certificate on the Aarogya Setu app. Some passengers also got medical certificates from their doctor, " says Himansh. His father came to pick him up but there were no hugs and he straight took a shower. They sanitized the car too and now he will be at home in quarantine for 14 days on his own. #airportdiaries #viralbhayani’ [sic]

