Himansh Kohli Flies To Delhi From Mumbai, Speaks About His Experience

Actor Himansh Kohli revealed that he has flown to his home town Delhi to spend the rest of his days in quarantine with his family. The actor was in Mumbai when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. However, since domestic flight operations resumed since May 26, 2020, Himansh Kohli was amongst the first few to fly to Delhi on the first day itself. He shared his experience of flying on the very first day after the flight operations resumed after almost 2 months.

Himansh Kohli reaches Delhi

Himansh Kohli stated that at the airport the passengers were asked to form a queue at the airport’s gate. He also revealed that they were asked to follow rules of social distancing while travelling. Himansh Kohli mentioned that while on the airport the passengers were asked to show the ‘safe’ certificate on the Arogya Setu app.

Himansh Kohli further stated that the airport authorities took the passenger’s temperatures before they boarded the flight. Himansh Kohli also revealed that ones he landed in Delhi, his father came to pick him up at the airport. Himansh Kohli further added that rather than sharing a hug, the father son-duo directly went back home and took a shower and also sanitized the car.

In a social media post it was mentioned, ‘#HimanshKohli takes the 7 am flight to Delhi to be back with his family. " We were asked to follow social distancing while queuing up at the airport’s gate. They checked our temperature and verified our ID. We had to show our printed boarding pass and get luggage tags from home. They also asked us to show the ‘safe’ certificate on the Aarogya Setu app. Some passengers also got medical certificates from their doctor, " says Himansh. His father came to pick him up but there were no hugs and he straight took a shower. They sanitized the car too and now he will be at home in quarantine for 14 days on his own. #airportdiaries #viralbhayani’ [sic]

Apart from Himansh Kohli, television actor Parth Samthaan also travelled on a domestic flight from Mumbai. He shared a few snaps on his Instagram story which featured passengers standing in queues outside the airport gates. In his Instagram story, he mentioned that he flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai.

