Himansh Kohli Gifts Himself Blue SUV Sports Car Ahead Of His 31st Birthday

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli recently treated himself with a spunky sports car ahead of his birthday. The pictures of Himansh Kohli's new SUV is surfacing on the internet. As per Mid-day, Kohli asserted that he thought of cheering himself up and giving this gift to himself. He further added that getting a sports car has always been on his bucket list, and it took a considerable amount of time to attain it.

Elaborating further, the 30-year-old actor added that his birthday is approaching while stating that so far 2020 has been a dull year for everybody. Kohli informed that he had been thinking about getting a new car, especially after two of his brand new SUVs were stolen one after another from outside the house in Delhi. He shared that the first one was stolen in 2015, and the second thievery happened in 2019, within three to four months of purchase. Kohli also added that it felt like his bad fortune turned up after a few moments of good luck.

While hoping that his bad fortune is a thing of the past with this new set of wheels, Himansh revealed a specific reason for buying a blue car. The Yaariyan actor stated that he feels an eternal connection with this striking colour. He also added that most of his wardrobe, personal belongings, and even his favourite song ('Aaj blue hai pani pani') are blue.

A month back, the Sweetiee Weds NRI actor jetted off to Mukteshwar after recovering from COVID-19. While writing a brief note on his battle with Coronavirus, Himansh informed that he tested negative in the test done on September 18. In the note, the actor also thanked all his fans and well-wishers for praying for his speedy recovery.

The Ranchi Diaries actor further sent out a message to all those who are still battling with the disease and wrote that he wishes them lots of strength. He added that during this time, people should focus on being happy and stable so that they can fight anything. At last, he wrote that though he has moved to Mukteshwar for a while, however, he will be available for chit-chats, comment replies, funny responses, and many more.

