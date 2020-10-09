Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Confirm Their Relationship, Shraddha Arya & Others React

Many have speculated whether Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are officially a couple. But now, putting all such speculations to rest, Neha confirmed the news with a social media post. Many celebrities and friends of the couples took to the comment section to congratulate them on the news. Here's what this is about.

Celebs react to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's relationship

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's relationship has finally been made official with a social media post. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥ï¸ðŸ˜‡ #NehuPreet ðŸ‘«ðŸ»". Take a look here:

Many celebs have congratulated the couple on the news in the post. Not only that but Neha Kakkar's boyfriend has also posted an adorable comment. Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also added a hilarious comment. Check out the comments here:

Are Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar engaged?

Many have been speculating that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are also engaged to be married. According to reports by Hindustan Times, Rohanpreet and Neha's wedding is supposed to take place on October 24. Earlier a video went viral which is said to be from their roka ceremony.

In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen lip-synching to the song Challa. He also put a ring on Neha's finger. Adding a comment to the post, he wrote, "#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life ðŸ™Œ Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakkaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Check out the video of Neha and Rohanpreet here:

Who is Rohanpreet Singh?

Rohanpreet Singh had been a participant in the singing reality show called India’s Rising Star season 2. He was the runner-up for the season. He also appeared in the wedding reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which was a "swayamvar" of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Rohanpreet had come to woo Shehnaaz on the show.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar was earlier in a relationship with Himansh Kohli. However, the couple split up and the breakup was tough for Neha. Later on, the Indian Idol judge Neha was rumoured to marry Aditya Narayan. However, it only turned out to be a PR strategy for the show.

