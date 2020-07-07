Himanshi Khurana Reveals Someone Slashed Her Car Tyres, Asserts 'no One Can Stop' Her Work

Bigg Boss 13-fame Himanshi Khurana has kept herself busy amid the lockdown with new music videos and they've surely been a sight for sore eyes. The Punjabi film actor is currently filming for her next music video at Chandigarh and took to Instagram stories to narrate a scary incident that she witnessed recently. The actor also revealed that she isn't scared of these miscreants who are trying to hinder her work amid lockdown.

The 'Kalla Sohna Nai' music video star shared that someone slashed the tyres of her car in a village near Chandigarh, where she had been shooting. Himanshi went onto further warn whoever did it by saying that such petty things won’t stop or scare her, while also wishing the notorious person good luck for next time.

Sharing the nightmarish incident, Himanshi wrote, “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh". She added, "Ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o.. better luck for d next tym" [Translation: What did you think.. you will harass me? You can’t stop me by doing such small-minded things; neither can you scare me… Better luck for the next time)

Recently Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opened up about being body-shamed and trolled which she said triggered the onset of panic attacks. She said that both before and after Bigg Boss 13, she has been the victim of body-shaming and trolling. She also revealed that she has the medical condition of PCOS and advised those ignorant about it to look it up on the internet.

Talking about PCOS, Himanshi Khurana said that the bodyweight keeps "fluctuating" for those who have this condition. It also happens that one point they might either lose a lot of weight or gain a lot of weight. Himanshi added that there were many people who did not even know her but that did not stop them from saying "nasty" things about her. Khurana also revealed that she suffered from panic attacks because of the trolling. She had to undergo two weeks of counselling to heal herself.

On the work front

Himanshi Khurana was last seen in a music video titled Bazaar along with Yuvraaj Hans. She also appeared in two music videos before this-- Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyal Rakhya Kar. The two songs also featured her rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Asim Riaz.

