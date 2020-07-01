Himanshi Khurana's New Song 'Bazaar' Is A Heart-breaking One; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana's new song called Bazaar just released on YouTube. The actor can be seen featured in the Punjabi song with Yuvraj Hans, with vocals by Afsana Khan. Fans can be seen reacting to the song and posting positive comments for Himanshi's acting in the video.

Check out the video:

Himanshi Khurana's new song is out after her first song with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz, Khyaal Rakhya Kar was a big success. Her new song, Bazaar, features a heart-breaking story and lyrics that reflect the same. At the start of the video, Himanshi is seen on a call with her beloved who asks her where she is and she lies. The music starts after Himanshi disconnects the call.

Bazaar is a sad song

The lyrics of the song reveal that Himanshi's beloved has been cheating on her with someone else. The singer sings sad lines asking where he lost his heart and many more things that reflect the same. The song's video is quite similar to its lyrics as well. It starts with Himanshi trying to make Yuvraj happy by setting up an anniversary breakfast but he is busy with someone else on a call. Himanshi then finds out there is one more girl that he has been seeing and that she is pregnant. This makes Himashi very sad and upset but she still seems to love him.

In the next scene of the song, Yuvraj comes home drunk and Himanshi takes care of him. When he passes out, she sees more messages on his phone from the other girl. She then sets up a camera to catch him in the act and starts stalking him. At the end of the video, both Himanshi and Yuvraj end up dying because of rash driving caused by an argument between them.

Fans have responded with many positive comments, saying that Himanshi's acting is quite good. Many people have appreciated the singer as well. Take a look at all the comments.

Pic Credit: Speed Record's YouTube

Promo Pic Credit: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram

