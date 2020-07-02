Himanshi Khurana Expresses Displeasure Over Being Called 'girlfriend Of Asim Riaz'

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Himanshi Khurrana is one of the well-known celebs in the entertainment industry. The actor has recently created a buzz on the internet as she expressed her displeasure on always being termed as “Asim Riaz’s girlfriend”. She recently took to her Twitter handle to express herself on the same

She wrote asking why does it always have to be “girlfriend of Asim Riaz...” and why cannot it be “boyfriend of Himanshi Khurana…” The actor also went on to say that there is nothing wrong as she is proud of being Asim's girlfriend, but at the same time, there are females who are working too in the industry. She further wrote that these women have an individual personality, and have had their share of struggles too. Check out Himanshi's tweet below.

Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man https://t.co/zhUgAXsyw8 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 1, 2020

Himanshi went on to share another tweet as fans began assuming that something is wrong in their relationship. She wrote telling everyone not to predict that something is wrong between them. She Himanshi wrote that everything is fine between them and just that the society needs to get rid of this patriarchy. Take a look at the tweet below.

Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine ❤️ just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy pic.twitter.com/01sZ3zMASF — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 1, 2020

Himanshi and Asim’s love story

The duo met and fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, it was not official by neither of them. Post Bigg Boss, the two were then spotted together at several locations and soon expressed their love for each other.

The couple now shares a strong bond with each other and their social media handle stands proof. They keep indulging in some social media banter as they are seen sharing pictures, videos, commenting on each other’s profile and much more.

The duo has also starred in a few music videos where they went on to receive heaps of praise for their on-screen chemistry and acting persona. Their recently released song Khayaal Rakhya Kar received all hearts from fans. Netizens could not stop gushing over how adorable the video is. Both the actors shared a few glimpses of the video on their social media handle, take a look.

