Himanshi Khurana Opens Up About Her Health Issues After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Himanshi Khurana recently revealed that she went through health issues after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also reportedly stated that her blood pressure dropped after hearing the news of Rajput’s death.

Recently, actor Himanshi Khurana spoke to a news portal and revealed that her blood pressure dropped after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra home. Reportedly, the actor, who is known for songs like Kalla Sohna Nai, Ohdi Shreaam, Teriya Mohobbatan, Gabhru Nu Tarsengi stated that she was in a state of shock after the news of Rajput’s death. She said she could hardly get his thoughts out of her head

She further said that she spent most of her time simply thinking about what went wrong in his life and what lead to him, taking such a drastic step. She said his death also affected her health and added that she follows a journalist on social media, and it scared her when she read his posts on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s death. She also said that she was scared that she would be hearing more such news every morning.

Khurana then said that she was sleeping when she got the news of Rajput’s death from her manager. Talking about the late actor, she stated that he had a “magical aura” around him which everyone would relate to. So, when the actor passed away, she stated, everyone felt as if they personally knew him. His untimely demise has saddened his fans and friends. Here is a post by Himanshi Khurana on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise:

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara will be released on an OTT platform. It will also feature Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in the film playing the role of Aftab. Milind Gunaji and Javed Jaffrey will also be seen in the upcoming film. It is an adaptation of a John Green novel titled The Fault in Our Stars.

