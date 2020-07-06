Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Atrocious Body-shaming; Having Panic Attacks As A Result

Celebrities being body-shamed, especially on social media, only seems to have gotten worse. Recently Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opened up about being body-shamed and trolled which she said triggered the onset of panic attacks. Here's what she said.

Himanshi Khurana talks about being trolled and body-shamed

In an interview with a daily portal, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana opened up about being body-shamed and trolled on social media. She said that both before and after Bigg Boss 13, she has been the victim of body-shaming and trolling. She also revealed that she has the medical condition of PCOS and advised those ignorant about it to look it up on the internet.

Talking about PCOS, Himanshi Khurana said that the bodyweight keeps "fluctuating" for those who have this condition. It also happens that one point they might either lose a lot of weight or gain a lot of weight. Himanshi added that there were many people who did not even know her but that did not stop them from saying "nasty" things about her.

Further in the interview, Himanshi Khurana also revealed that she suffered from panic attacks because of the trolling. She had to undergo two weeks of counselling to heal herself. Only after this, did she feel better.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Expresses Displeasure Over Being Called 'girlfriend Of Asim Riaz'

Himanshi Khurana also talked about her team being very supportive of her. She said that sometimes her condition gets so bad that she faints and has to take Oxygen for three hours straight. During these times, she said, her manager worries over her a lot. On the whole, her team tries to keep her away from her phone at home and distract her from the negativity. Himanshi also revealed that sometimes even her fans throw a lot of hatred her way just because she isn't able to fulfil their demands like posting something about Asim Riaz, her boyfriend.

Previously, actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen have also openly spoken about being body-shamed on social media and being victims of brutal trolling. On this account, Sonakshi even quit Twitter. Nithya Menen, on the other, hand said that despite her body weight she had no trouble in getting work and recognition adding, one should equip themselves to deal with it.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Opens Up About Her Health Issues After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

In other news, Himanshi Khurana was last seen in a music video titled Bazaar along with Yuvraaj Hans. She also appeared in two music videos before this, Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyal Rakhya Kar. The two songs also featured her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Asim Riaz.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Flaunts Her Abs On IG, Says Lockdown Workout Has Paid Off

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Mahira Sharma Says Paras Chhabra’s New Tattoo Suits Him

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Her Bond With Sidharth Shukla After Bigg Boss 13

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.