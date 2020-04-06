Himanshi Khurana's Latest Tweet Targets SidNaaz Fans? Read The Tweet Here

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's music video Bhula Dunga has received both positive and negative reviews. Amidst this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her opinion on social media and Shehnaaz Gill's fans started attacking Devoleena. The actor even shared some audio clips that are apparent threats on her social media account. After this, Himanshi Khurana's recent tweet seems to be targetting the fans of SidNaaz who trolled Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter account to appreciate her fans. The actor said that she was proud of her fans, friends and family. The actor believes that the fans represent their idol. Himanshi Khurana also added that her fans may be less in number but they have not crossed their limits.

Here is a look at Himanshi Khurana's tweet

Really proud of my fans or friends or we can say family...........fans always represent their idol .......... chahe thode km ho pr kisi ko down the line jake kuch nahi bolte Hum apni masti me..... lots of love always respect #HimanshiKhurana — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 5, 2020

After the song Bhula Dunga released, Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The actor mentioned that she did not like the equation between the two. The same did not go well with the fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The fans went ahead to troll Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her opinion.

Rashami Desai decided to support her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee but the fans also started attacking Rashami. Later Rashami Desai in a tweet mentioned that she had a lot of time to block all the SidNaaz fan clubs on her Twitter account. Here is a look at Rashami Desai's tweet.

Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans 🤢 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

