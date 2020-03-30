Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Groves To Music While Cooking | WATCH

The whole world is under lockdown and many celebrities are doing different things to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Some celebs have been sharing videos and pictures of them working out, cooking, playing games with their kids, seeing movies, and many more activities like this. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram to share a video of herself cooking while grooving to a song.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana shares a video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram on March 30, 2020, to share a video of herself. In the video, the ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant is seen cooking in the kitchen and grooving to a popular Punjabi number. She captioned the video by writing "✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼 kaam pehle bhi krte the dikha ab rahe hai sab 👅😜😜" (used to work earlier also, but showing it off now).

In the video, Bigg Boss 13-fame Himanshi Khurana is wearing a casual white tee with GAP written on it and blue leggings. She is not wearing any makeup in the video and is sporting a messy bun too. The video was recorded by one of her friends. She was even seen appreciating food the Bigg Boss 13 contestants prepared. After Big Boss 13, Himashi was seen in Neha Kakkar's romantic single with her boyfriend alleged Asim Riaz. The song is doing pretty well on the musical charts and making the duo's popularity reach new heights. Both Bigg Boss 13 contestants have kept their love strong even after the show finished. They have introduced one another to their families too.

