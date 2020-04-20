Hina Khan & Ekta Kapoor's Perfect Pout Game Over A Video Call Is Too Cute To Miss!

Hina Khan has been active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Be it her enthralling videos, or depicting her household tasks, Khan very well knows how to keep her fans hooked. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also keeps in touch with her industry BFFs through video calls. Speaking of which, Hina's perfect pout game during a video call with Ekta Kapoor is unmissable.

Hina Khan & Ekta Kapoor's pout game

Hina Khan's Instagram is a promised land for many who love her quirky outings. On April 19, the Lines actor took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of her video call with renowned TV producer Ekta Kapoor. In the picture, the two divas can be seen planting a pout towards each other. Hina Khan captioned the picture saying, "Happy Girls, Naah not without a pout Ekta Kapoor". Check it out here.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor dropped a comment on one of Hina Khan's videos saying, "When will we b lucky to see u on a alt screen. Kwaaaisheeeeeee". Kapoor's comment probably hinted that Hina Khan will be starring in Ekta's new web series, Khwaishe. Hina Khan has earlier collaborated with Ekta for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her role as Komolika in the same was a massive hit. Hina signed off from the daily soap as she got busy with the preparation of her debut film- Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on April 19, Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share the trailer of her upcoming short film titled Smartphone. The trailer depicts Khan in a simple housewife avatar. The short film also features Akshay Oberoi and Kunal Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. Smartphone will release on April 24, 2020, on the online streaming platform- Ullu App.

Check out the trailer of Smartphone below:

