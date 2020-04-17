When Hina Khan Walked Cannes Red Carpet & Sparked Off Huge Debate Back Home

Television News

When Hina Khan walked the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019, a Bollywood journalist slammed her with an inappropriate statement on Instagram which sparked a huge debate

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
hina khan

When Hina Khan walked the scintillating star-studded Cannes red carpet in 2019, she became the only television star who graced the event. While Hina Khan looked ravishing and happy, social media took a toll on her moment by trolling the actor for the same. Indian journalist Jitesh Pillai took to his social media and shared Hina Khan's Cannes picture with a caption saying- 'Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?’. The statement did not go down well with Khan, which further embroiled a cold war between the journalist, Hina Khan, and her supporters from the television industry. 

When Hina Khan's Cannes debut sparked off a huge debate

After Jitesh Pillai's statement on Hina Khan went viral, stars of the television industry boomed in support of the actor. Cannes Film Festival, which is usually the playground of A-list movie stars, was first time graced by a television star from in the Indian fraternity, said many of Hina's friends from the industry. Moreover, many also added to the brigade by creating hilarious, yet unwanted memes over Hina Khan's red carpet appearances. Take a look at how Hina Khan and other celebrities stormed twitter with their reactions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview: Anurag is happy as Prerna wins the deal? 

Hina Khan reacts to Jitesh Pillai's statement

Celebs slam Jitesh Pillai's statement 

Also Read | Parth Samthaan Shares Top 5 Series To Binge-watch, Asks Fans 'What's Yours?'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Soon after Hina Khan's controversy took over the internet, Jitesh Pillai penned down an apology note 

Jitesh Pillai wrote, "My apologies to Hina Khan. My Insta caption has been grossly misconstrued. I would never belittle an artiste. Those who know me well enough will agree that I'm inclusive and always appreciative of talent. My remark was meant to suggest that Cannes has Bollywood centric. Studios like Chandivali etc are the very studios that I've spent my time as a rookie reporter. I would never run down my wonder years spent in these studios. My sincere apologies to Hina again. I wish you continued success. 

Also Read | Hina Khan finds old boarding pass; enacts in 'Balaji' spirit leaving Ekta Kapoor awestruck

Hina Khan's reaction to Jitesh's apology

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted:

 

 

Also Read |  Erica Fernandes feels nostalgic as she watches 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 1st episode at home

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories