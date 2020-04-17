When Hina Khan Walked Cannes Red Carpet & Sparked Off Huge Debate Back Home

When Hina Khan walked the scintillating star-studded Cannes red carpet in 2019, she became the only television star who graced the event. While Hina Khan looked ravishing and happy, social media took a toll on her moment by trolling the actor for the same. Indian journalist Jitesh Pillai took to his social media and shared Hina Khan's Cannes picture with a caption saying- 'Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?’. The statement did not go down well with Khan, which further embroiled a cold war between the journalist, Hina Khan, and her supporters from the television industry.

When Hina Khan's Cannes debut sparked off a huge debate

After Jitesh Pillai's statement on Hina Khan went viral, stars of the television industry boomed in support of the actor. Cannes Film Festival, which is usually the playground of A-list movie stars, was first time graced by a television star from in the Indian fraternity, said many of Hina's friends from the industry. Moreover, many also added to the brigade by creating hilarious, yet unwanted memes over Hina Khan's red carpet appearances. Take a look at how Hina Khan and other celebrities stormed twitter with their reactions.

Hina Khan reacts to Jitesh Pillai's statement

I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏 — HK (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019

Celebs slam Jitesh Pillai's statement

I'm appalled at this insta story of @jiteshpillaai

Maybe, you had things ready for you maybe you didn't have a humble beginning, maybe you did....but I think hobnobbing with the gliterati you have forgotten your roots. pic.twitter.com/0xU1V3cFJ0 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 16, 2019

Cannes is NO Chandivali studio. It can't ever be. Chandivali is where many TV shows, ad films and features have been shot. Some very iconic one's too. @jiteshpillaai



To a continued journey of evolution and breaking norms, @eyehinakhan ! You go girl 🔥 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 16, 2019

Hey @jiteshpillaai Cannes is neither chandivali studios nor biased towards any medium just like some Ass-licking swine editors of India. And @eyehinakhan ‘s journey from chandivali to Cannes has definitely burnt a lot of arses.. https://t.co/jItvTWF1YA — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 16, 2019

Soon after Hina Khan's controversy took over the internet, Jitesh Pillai penned down an apology note

Jitesh Pillai wrote, "My apologies to Hina Khan. My Insta caption has been grossly misconstrued. I would never belittle an artiste. Those who know me well enough will agree that I'm inclusive and always appreciative of talent. My remark was meant to suggest that Cannes has Bollywood centric. Studios like Chandivali etc are the very studios that I've spent my time as a rookie reporter. I would never run down my wonder years spent in these studios. My sincere apologies to Hina again. I wish you continued success.

Hina Khan's reaction to Jitesh's apology

Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted:

