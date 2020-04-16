Hina Khan Bags A New Web Series With ALT Balaji? Ekta Kapoor Reveals With A Comment

Hina Khan started her journey on television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then making it big with her performance in Bigg Boss. She was also cast as Komolika in the new version of Kausatii Zindagii Kay and received much appreciation for her work. Hina Khan also made her Bollywood debut last year with a thriller called, Hacked. Now it seems Ekta Kapoor is keen on casting her for new series on ALT Balaji called, Khwaishe.

Hina Khan might have grabbed new web series at ALT Balaji

A hint of this might have been dropped by Ekta Kapoor on Hina Khan's latest social media post. Hina had posted a video on Instagram where she is binge-watching a show while applying lipstick. Hina's video itself seemed to be no less than a hint because the show she was watching was none other than ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful.

Adding a caption to her post, Hina Khan wrote, "I’ve got my eyes on you 👀@ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor #ALTAsana". Commenting on the video was also Ekta Kapoor who wrote, "When will we b lucky to see u on a alt screen. Kwaaaisheeeeeee". All these little hints seem to point towards Hina Khan being the next ALT Balaji diva starring in Ekta's new web series, Khwaishe.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan seems to be making the most out of her time in Coronavirus quarantine. She has been painting, making funny videos, working out and cooking while simultaneously also entertaining her fans. Take a look:

Image credit: Ekta Kapoor Instagram, Hina Khan Instagram

