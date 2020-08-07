Hina Khan Shares New BTS Video, Says 'Ghayal Naagin Coming Soon'; Watch

On Thursday night, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the sets of Naagin 5. As seen in the clip, Khan is all dressed up in her Naagin avatar, with heavy accessories and glittering makeup. Along with the video, Hina, through the caption, also revealed that Ghayal Naagin is coming soon, whereas she also hinted at Naagin 5's launch.

Hina says Ghayal Naagin coming soon

As soon as Hina Khan's video was up, Satyameva Jayate actor Amruta Khanvilkar gushed to call Hina 'stunning'. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Ariah Agarwal also dropped an endearing comment on Hina Khan's video. Meanwhile, fans also flooded the comments section with hearts and love. A user wrote, "Oh my god you looking so stunning". Whereas, an amused fan wrote, "I am so excited for this look."

On August 5, the makers of Naagin 5 unveiled a new promo of the show. The promo beings with a caption that reads, "Jo khoya usse phirse paane, Aa rahi hai Naagin ek naye roop mein", (Naagin is back in her new avatar to get back what she had lost). After which, a saree-clad Hina appears in the video with folded hands and a huge smile. Along with Hina Khan's Naagin promo, the makers revealed that the show will premiere on August 9 on Colors TV, Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Hina Khan's Naagin promo

Naagin 5 cast

Apart from Hina Khan, Naagin 5 cast will include Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar too. Meanwhile, reports suggest that actors Mohit Malhotra and Sharad Malhotra will also be seen in the show. Apart from the duo, Ishaqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna will reportedly be seen in the show. Hina Khan's role in Naagin 5 will be for a short period of time, after which Surbhi Chandna will take over the lead.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan was last seen in Unlock- The Haunted App, a Zee 5 digital series which released on July 27. Hina shared screen space with Kushal Tandon in the series. Hina made her Bollywood debut with Hacked, and reportedly also has other two films in her kitty.

