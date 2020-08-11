Hina Khan's Gorgeous Red Attire As 'Ichadari Naagin' Leaves Audience Stunned; Watch

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram reel to share a stunning video of herself dressed as the shapeshifting snake or Ichadari Naagin. In the reel video, she is seen dressed in a red outfit that suits her skin tone, with properly done hair and makeup as she is in the middle of the shoot. The song Uff Teri Ada by Shankar Mahadevan is heard playing in the background. The video has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they love to see her as the Naagin with her commendable acting skills.

Hina Khan’s video as Naagin

Actor Hina Khan has currently been busy with the shoot of her latest show, Naagin 5. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a stunning Instagram reel video of herself from the set of the Balaji Telefilms serial. In the video posted, she can be seen dressed in a strapless red blouse with a red frilled long skirt. The blouse has golden lacework done at the border of the cloth piece which looks great with the plain skirt. She can also be seen wearing a black contrasting dupatta with the outfit.

Hina Khan is seen wearing a heavy, stone studded choker necklace with a pair of matching earrings. She can also be seen wearing a mang teeka with a few unique bangles and rings. Her makeup has been kept loud for her screen appearance. In the background, the Karthik Calling Karthik song, Uff Teri Ada, can be head playing to add effect to the reel. Have a look at the post made on Hina Khan’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Hina Khan was roped in to play the lead role of Naagin in the fifth season of the fan-favourite Ekta Kapoor show, Naagin. The show puts forth a fictional story of a Naagin’s revenge when her love story is put to halt by a Cheel or Eagle. The show stars Mohit Malhotra as Naag and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the Eagle. The show started this week and is currently being received well by the audience.

