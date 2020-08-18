Hina Khan Shares BTS Video From 'Naagin 5' Promotions With 'Hai Rama' Song; Watch

Hina khan recently took to her Instagram to share a BTS video from the promotions of Naagin 5. In the video, the monitor screen showing Hina Khan’s photos can be seen. She is spotted donning her Naageshwari look in the video. With the song Hai Rama playing in the background, a couple of pictures of Hina Khan can be seen appearing on the monitor screen.

In these pictures shown on the screen, Hina Khan can be seen sitting donning a fierce look as Naageshwari for the camera. She is seen wearing a red ensemble with golden accessories. Fans in huge number complimented Hina Khan for her look. Her Naagin 5 co-star also appreciated her for the video. Take a look at Hina Khan’s Naagin BTS.

Fans shower love for Hina Khan

About Naagin 5 storyline

Hina Khan is playing the role of Aadi Naagin in Naagin 5. She made a grand entry in the first episode of Naagin 5. Naagin 5 is the story of love and hatred. The story is of Naageshwari, an Aadi Naagin who was separated from her lover because of a fight between Cheel and Naag. The story will also see an antagonist Cheel Aakesh who is obsessed with Naageshwari and would do anything to be with her. Naageshwari will take a rebirth along with her love interest Hriday and enemy Aakesh to unite with Hriday and kill Aakesh. It would be interesting for the fans to see who will succeed in this game of love, revenge and hatred.

Naagin 5 episode updates

In the recent episode of Naagin 5, Aadi Naagin is seen explaining the last part of the story where she promised her lover that she will reincarnate to meet him again and this time, they will be together forever. The show takes a leap and the reincarnation of Aadi Naagin, Bani is seen preparing for her best friend's marriage. Bani meets a simple and kind-hearted man Jai who turns out to be the reincarnation of her love interest Hriday but Bani has no clue about this. Cheel Aakesh's reincarnation comes at Bani's friend's marriage and stops it. The marriage ends with Bani consoling her best friend and Jai going to confront the boy.

