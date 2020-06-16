'Only Audience Can Change It': Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal Open Up About 'gang-mentality'

While everyone is talking about nepotism, Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal shared an eye-opening note on Instagram on the same. Through the note, he shared his thoughts about the herd mentality in the people with background and position who practice 'gang-mentality.' The story was then reposted by Hina Khan.

Rocky also shared that the demand and supply curve can only be titled and perhaps changed by 'us', (the demand, the audience). Rocky ended the note with '#Think', which hints that he wants people to consider his thoughts. Hina Khan too dropped a 'joined hands' emoticon on the note, backing his thought.

This presumably came after the devastating news about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and how some netizens reacted to it. Hina Khan's previous story was another note that read, "It was a long disturbing, restless night. Couldn't sleep."

Here are the posts

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. However, no suicide note has been found from Rajput's residence. Sushant's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle, Mumbai on Monday. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi among others attended the funeral.

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shaken his colleagues and friends in the industry. He was known for his indelible performances in movies like Kai Po Che, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others. His recently released film, Chhichhore was a super success. Sushant's Chhichhore co-stars also mourned his death.

Sushant also graced the silver screen with Netflix's Drive, opposite Jacqueline which was again well received by fans. The last memory of Bollywood's charming actor will be his upcoming flick, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of Fault In Our Stars. The movie will mark casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi's debut.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team had written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

