Hina Khan And Pooja Hegde Share A Similar Taste In Sarees & These Pics Prove It

Hina Khan's debut film in Bollywood- Hacked received a warm welcome at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for her next project in the industry. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and is now gearing up for Valmiki and Jaan.

The two divas are also lauded their stylish appearances and on-point style game. Only recently, Pooja Hegde sported a saree which was similar to Hina Khan's saree pattern.

Hina Khan and Pooja Hegde share a similar taste for saree

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde sported a grey silk saree for the success event of her film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. She looked like a vision to behold in the elegant saree. She opted for a neat hair bun and wore a huge pair of earrings. With bold eye makeup and a bindi, she looked like a diva.

Pooja Hegde shares her village belle look from 'Valmiki'; see pic

Hina Khan takes enough care of her skin & these no-makeup pics just prove it right

Hina Khan

Hina Khan donned similar a silk saree for one of her events. She too opted for a night hair bun and wore a pair of dainty danglers. The Hacked actor also wore bold eye makeup and a bindi. Take a look at their pictures.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, alongside Rishi Bhutani. As per reports, the film will trace the story of a Pakistani guy who falls in love for an Indian Girl.

Pooja Hegde's stunning bridal outfits that you will want to steal, see pictures

Pooja Hegde's movies Jaan and Valmiki are making too much noise. Her role as Sridevi in Valmiki has taken the internet by storm. Meanwhile, she will romance superstar Prabhas in Jaan, which is reportedly yet being filmed in Hyderabad.

Hina Khan & Aamna Sharif's glamorous lehengas you want to add to your wardrobe; see pics

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan and Pooja Hegde Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.