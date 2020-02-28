Hina Khan & Aamna Sharif's Glamorous Lehengas You Want To Add To Your Wardrobe; See Pics

Hina Khan once played the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made an exit from the show as she dipped her toes in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's directorial Hacked. And now, actor Aamna Sharif plays the role of Komolika in the daily soap.

The two stars are quite active on social media and are lauded for their glamorous style statements. If you sneak into Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif's Instagram, you will get a glimpse of the stars' love for stunning lehengas. Take a look at their impeccable lehengas you will want to add to your wardrobe.

Hina Khan's stunning wardrobe

Only recently, Hina Khan sported a royal blue beautfiul lehenga for the wedding festivities. She opted for a neat hair bun and went to wear a closed neck ornament. With minimal makeup, she looked like a diva.

The actor carried a bright red lehenga while filming for her music album- Raanjhana. All eyes were on her astounding jewellery which glammed up her look. Not to miss the bold eye makeup that made her look perfect.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor sported a pastel orange lehenga for one of her shoots. Her dupatta was all about intricate work and embellishments.With a Maangtika, she looked like an ideal bride.

Aamna Sharif's love for lehengas

On the occasion of Diwali, Aamna Sharif wore the prettiest lehenga ever. Her outfit dazzled in the light, making her look gorgeous. She left her hair open and teamed her attire with heavy neck piece.

She sported a baby pink lehenga for one of her events. She ditched the dupatta as her differently patterned sleeves glammed up her outfit. With a clutch, she looked perfect.

Aamna Sharif's royal blue lehenga could be the perfect sangeet attire. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor teamed the lehenga with a Maangtika and a pouch in her hand. Not to miss how she flaunted her backless blouse.

(Image courtesy: Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan Instagram)

