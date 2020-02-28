Pooja Hegde Shares Her Village Belle Look From 'Valmiki'; See Pic

Ever since Pooja Hegde unveiled the first look of her character from her film Valmiki, fans in huge numbers shared excitement to watch the actor playing 'Sridevi' in the movie. Pooja Hegde has done a slew of movies in the Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi film industry. Pooja, on Thursday night, took to social media to treat her fans with another glimpse from her film Valmiki.

Pooja Hegde gives a glimpse of her village life

On February 27, Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share another glimpse of her look as Sridevi in Valmiki. Pooja sported a traditional outfit and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her plaited hair complements her outfit. In the caption, she wrote: 'The village life'. Take a look at her picture.

The actor has earlier shared a picture of her dramatic look from the film. In the previous poster, Pooja Hegde was seen riding a bicycle with her hair tied up in two ponytails. As per reports, her look was strikingly similar to late Bollywood actor Sridevi from one of her films.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the role of a village belle in Valmiki. Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Tej, who will be playing the titular role in the film. According to reports, Valmiki is a dark comedy based on the Tamil film Jigarthanda. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, the movie is slated to release in September.

Meanwhile, The Mohenjo Daro actor recently made headlines after reports suggested that her upcoming venture titled Jaan alongside superstar Prabhas will hit the screens this year on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. However, there is no official announcement about the same. As per reports, the shooting of the movie is going on in Ramoji film city in Hyderabad.

