Hina Khan Takes Enough Care Of Her Skin & These No Makeup Pics Just Prove It Right

Hina Khan is a household name as her role of Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won the hearts of fans ever since it's inception. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, and her film received a warm welcome at the box office.

She is an all-time active member of social media and does not fail to impress fans with her daily updates. If you sneak into her Instagram feed, you will get a glimpse of her numerous no makeup pictures that makes it evident that she takes enough care of her skin. Take a look at all times when she rocked no makeup looks flawlessly.

Hina Khan's photos with no makeup

Only recently Hina Khan's photos from a beachy vacation stormed the internet. She shared a series of no makeup sun-kissed selfies. Khan sported a bright yellow outfit that made her look gorgeous.

Hina Khan pulled off a casual baggy tee and shared a series of selfies again. Her skin shined because of the sunlight. Looked like the actor was enjoying the sunshine at ease.

Hina Khan sported a red beachwear for one of her recent holidays. She left her hair to naturally fall and ditched makeup. The actor just went on to wear a red lip tint to complement her attire.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor pulled off a denim trouser with a purple crop top beneath a funky jacket. Not to miss her glasses that very well complimented her look. Without makeup, she rocked the outfit flawlessly.

Hina Khan shares many pictures post her work out. In these pictures, she donned casual gym wear and tied a neat hair bun. Without any makeup, she looked pretty.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

