It's Christmas With A Twist For Hina Khan In Stunning Red And Green Bikini

Hina Khan rose to fame with her performance in the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, the actor made news when she essayed the iconic role of Komolika in the remake of the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and was widely loved and appreciated in the show. The actor went on to become the runner up in the show. Hina Khan is currently vacationing on the lands of Maldives. The actor has been actively updating her fans by posting stunning pictures of her. Here are some of her stunning vacation pictures that you cannot miss.

Hina Khan's stellar bikini look

Hina Khan donned a red and green tropical themed bikini on her beach day out. The actor wore a red and green floral printed tube top. She paired it with the same printed bikini bottoms and blue flats. The actor glammed up her look with sunglasses and pink lip colour. Her hair was tied in a bun and she completed her look with long studded earrings.

Also Read| Hina Khan's stunning pastel outfits you must check out

Also Read| Hina Khan, an asthma patient, and non-smoker, had to smoke for a role; here's why

Earlier, the actor also shared a picture from her vacation where she was seen enjoying at the side of a swimming pool. The actor donned a black and white monokini. The actor also teamed up with her friend Priyank Sharma for a music video titled Raanjhana. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Asad Khan, the song became popular even before its release. In it, the duo paints the town red with their adorable chemistry. The romantic visual has hit more than 12 million views on YouTube. Fans have showered immense love on Hina and Priyank's chemistry on screen.

Also Read| Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma: New BFFs in town post fights in Bigg Boss 11

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan WARNS Rashami Desai; says 'You've made enough mistakes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.