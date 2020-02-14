Hina Khan's Casual Outfits Are All The Fashion Inspiration You Need For Your Brunch Outing

Ever since Hina Khan stepped into the Indian television industry with the much-lived soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Hina recently debuted in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Along with being an overachiever and a very talented actor, fans also love Hina Khan for her great fashion sense.

Lately, Hina has been spotted experimenting with her outfits. Here are the best brunch outfits worn by the starlet. Have a look-

Hina Khan's brunch outfits

Hina Khan donned a black colour bralette and a black high-waist frill skirt. She wore a dark blue colour blazer on top of the skirt and tied a belt at the york. She wore black colour stilettoes and wore minimal jewellery. She gave her look the final touch by applying bold and beautiful makeup with blue eye work. Even though it seemed to have been a disastrous idea, Hina Khan completedly rocked the look.

Hina Khan was seen posing in a white colour floral dress. The dress has a turtle neck and balloon sleeves. Hina gave her hair side partition and pinned half of them up. She wore minimal jewellery and applied nude and gorgeous makeup. Even though the outfit seemed to be a little shabby when imagined, Hina Khan looked beautiful in it and slayed the look completely.

Hina Khan has worn a bright yellow straight maxi dress, with a belt at the york. The dress is sleeveless and has a scarf tied around the neck. She has tied her hair in a messy pun and worn minimal jewellery. Hina has applied nude and natural makeup.

