Hina Khan Raises Mercury Levels With These Beachwear Pictures

Hina, the popular face of television, recently made waves with her silver screen debut. The actor, who is best known for her role in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, misses no chance to treat her fans with stunning pictures of oneself. From Indian wear to western dress, Hina Khan pulls off any look or fashion statement with grace and pious.

The actor, who has more than 6 million followers on Instagram, is undoubtedly one of the most well-dressed television celebrities. Hina Khan, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, often treats fans with her beachwear pictures. Here are are few of them.

Hina Khan's photos in a beachwear

Hina Khan, who recently returned from an exhilarating vacation in the Maldives, is all set to enthrall the audiences with her upcoming show. The Zee5 Original Series is titled Unlock-The Haunted App. The upcoming series, starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in the lead, is supposed to release on the digital platform on March 13, 2020. Here is the official poster of the series:

Besides the upcoming, Hina Khan has a few movies in her kitty. Reportedly, the actor is expected to feature in Rahat Kazmi's Country of Blind and Hussein Khan's Lines. Apart from these, the actor is reported to be in talks with some filmmakers for different projects.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

