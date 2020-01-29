Hina Khan Commences 'Hacked' Promotions With Denim-on-denim Look, See Pictures

Hina Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming Bollywood debut movie titled Hacked. While Hina Khan had kept her fans in suspense by not sharing any instances from the movie, now, her back-to-back posts about the film have stormed the internet. The makers of Hacked unveiled the trailer of the film that hit a milestone in no time. The songs from the movie are receiving pouring love from the audience. Hina has now kick-started the promotion of her movie.

Hina Khan kickstarts Hacked promotions with a denim-on-denim look

On Wednesday, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures in an all-denim attire. Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on her pictures. Hina Khan is seen sporting a quirky denim outfit with metallic beads on it. Not to miss her elegant heart-shaped golden rings that steals all the attention. Hina Khan's hairstyle is something new to see. She has tied a ribbon around her ponytail, giving it a chic look. See Hina Khan's promotional pictures here:

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the story of Hacked is mainly about a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession and deals with online hacking/cyberbullying. The movie is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner LoneRanger Productions. Hacked is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

