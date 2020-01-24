Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Adorable Pictures Together Are Giving Fans Couple Goals

Ever since Hina Khan stepped foot in the Indian television industry with the much-loved soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Hina will soon be stepping into the Bollywood industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Here is all about the actor’s love story with Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s love story

Hina Khan made her television debut in 2009 with Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer of the show.

That’s where the two fell in love with each other. Initially, whenever Hina was asked about the equation between the two, Hina always said that the two were ‘best friends’.

Hina left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after about 8 years in 2016. After that, she appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. In one of her gloomy days, Hina took to her Instagram handle and posted the above picture, and beautifully captioned it:

“#throwback #memories #missingspree I would absolutely kill to see u right now @rockyj1 to hug u, to talk to u.. missing u terribly.. plz com n see me soon.. let's do some stunts together in Spain missing missing missing missing missing u”.

Later, when Hina Khan was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11, in one of the episodes in which the contestants’ family members had to appear on the show, Rocky Jaiswal came inside the BB house and proposed to Hina on national television. Post-Rocky’s proposal, everyone wanted to know if their parents’ approved of this relationship.

In a media interaction with an entertainment daily, Rocky happily revealed that yes, they have their family’s approval. Fans are waiting to hear wedding bells soon.

Adorable pictures of ‘HiRo’

