Hina Khan Starrer Hacked's New Song 'Tu Jo Mili' Reveals The Evil Side Obsessive Love

Hina Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming Bollywood movie Hacked. The makers of Hacked have dropped the second song from the movie today. Titled to be Tu Jo Mili, the melodious song is full of romance, obsession, and love. Tu Jo Mili is sung by Yasser and composed by Jeet Gannguli. The lyrics are penned by Shakeel Azmi and hit the right chord with the audience. The romantic and emotional ballad features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra.

Tu Jo Mili begins with Rohan Shah expressing his love for Hina Khan. Rohan Shah is essaying the role of a 19-year-old boy who falls in love with a successful businesswoman who is much older than him. Hina Khan is seen sporting a gorgeous red-bikini in the song. Hina Khan's bold look in the song is much-loved by fans.

Apart from romance, the song also portrays the evil side of an obsessive lover. It perfectly showcases how his love turns into an obsession and gives rise to the feeling of hatred. Tu Jo Mili tells the audience how the story of obsession is going to destroy lives in the film. The negative role played by Rohan Shah has earned him audience approval for his performance.

Watch the Hacked Song Tu Jo Mili here:

Watch the Hacked trailer here:

About the movie Hacked

Directed by Mohit Bhatt, Hacked stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra along with Hina Khan. Hacked will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020. The movie trailer has left fans intrigued and they're looking forward to the release of Hacked.

