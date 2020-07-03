Saroj Khan's Death: When Salman Khan Extended Help To The Choreographer

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020. While the celebrity fraternity is cherishing the good old memories of the choreographer, here’s a throwback to when Salman Khan extended help for Saroj Khan in the industry. This was when she revealed she was 'out of work'.

In a past interview with a news portal, Saroj Khan revealed that when she met Salman Khan, he asked her what she was doing in those days. So she told him honestly that she was out of work and she used to earn by teaching Indian classical dance to young actors. She added that on hearing this, Salman Khan told her to start working with him. Furthermore, Saroj Khan added that Salman Khan will remain a man of his words.

In another interview with a news portal, she continued that for a while she had lost interest but the time she saw the position of dance in the industry, she was willing to do something for the industry. She also mentioned that she can’t judge actors because she has only seen them in songs choreographed by others. Saroj Khan also revealed that she had a chance of working with Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan. However, she didn’t do it and was replaced by Prabhudeva.

Saroj Khan's death

The 71-year-old Saroj Khan was taken to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the choreographer stated that she was having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative. The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi. She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan made a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta.

