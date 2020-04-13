Hina Khan Shares Throwback Pic With Co-star Mohsin Khan, Says, 'Those Were The Days'

Amid the nationwide lockdown in India, television and Bollywood actor Hina Khan is managing to bag the attention of her fans and followers on the internet. Her quirky posts and throwback pictures are leaving her fans in the awe of her. Recently, while flipping the old albums, she shared a picture on her social media story session, in which she is posing with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan.

Hina Khan and Mohsin Khan are seen striking an all smiling face for the photo. The duo is also seen co-ordinating the colour of their outfits. While mentioning that it's a throwback picture, Hina Khan highlighted that the picture was clicked on September 18, 2016. They posed for the picture when the cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went to shoot a sequence in Switzerland. At the bottom of the throwback picture, Hina wrote, 'Nice one / Those wer the days / Missing Travelling'.

It is not the first time when Hina Khan expressed how much she is missing travelling. A couple of days back, the 32-year-old actor shared a hilarious video, in which she was seen cleaning her bag. The video tickled the funny bone of many when Hina found a boarding pass in it and tears started rolling down on her chicks. Meanwhile, the video had Jaane Kahan Gaye Vo Din song playing in the background.

