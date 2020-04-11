From Karishma Tanna To Hina Khan: Top Instagram Posts Of TV Celebrities This Week

Be it celebrities or common people, most of us have been spending quarantine time on social media. Celebrities have been holding interactive sessions with their fans and also doing their best to keep them entertained. The top Indian television celebrities who have been spending most of their time on social media made it to the top Instagram post of the week. Take a look at how they made it to the top Instagram posts.

Top Instagram posts of this week

Karishma Tanna

From spending time with her dog to making TikTok videos, Karishma Tanna has been making most of her time during the lockdown. Karishma Tanna made it to the top Instagram posts of the week because of her various TikTok videos and the gorgeous selfies she shared.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta was the second Indian television celebrity who made it to the top Instagram posts of the week. Sargun Mehta is currently conducting indoor photoshoots and her TikTok videos are also trending on Instagram. She also shared that she has some exciting news for her fans.

Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla was the third celebrity who made it to the top posts on Instagram. He shared a post on his Instagram thanking all the heroes on the frontline fighting the Coronavirus. Siddharth Shukla also thanked Akshay Kumar to start the initiative.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi has been sharing his childhood pictures on his Instagram account. He shared a bunch of pictures from his school days and remembered ever incident like it happened yesterday.

Hina Khan

From cooking to cleaning, Hina Khan has been spending her days in quarantine quite productively. She recently made caramelised pancakes and many of her fans took lessons from her. Hina Khan also shared a few COVID-19 safety measures to take at home.

