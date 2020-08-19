Hina Khan Shares A Cryptic Post, Says She 'believes In Cycle Of Karma'; Check It Out

Hina Khan recently posted a cryptic message about someone who gave her a cold shoulder for years. The actor, in the message, wrote how she believes in karma and in the philosophy “as you sow, so shall you reap”. Hina Khan without revealing any names expressed how the person’s behaviour for years had hurt her to a point where she used to break down several times.

Read Also | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 18, 2020: Preeta Replace Mahira

Hina Khan posts cryptic message

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a picture that read how karma cycle works and how one gets how they have given to others for years. The picture read, “Karma is a b****? Oh no, honey.. Karma is a classy wise elder that will calmy sit you down and serve you a tea. you later realise was laced with the same poison you served others for years”. Hina Khan penned down her feelings regarding the thought. She wrote:

Hina Khan's cryptic message about Karma

Hmmmmm Many many years you see, 6 years, Ummm no I guess seven any guesses? hahahaha This quote reminded me of someone who was extremely cold to me for years, without any reason... i used to wonder and sometimes even breakdown about the fact that m i tht bad.. And when u repeatedly make efforts to work things out and tht person Doesn't give a damn.. It hurts I ain't no God but a dialogue could hv resolved everything.. Some wounds never heal. Koi nai (nevermind), I so so believe in the cycle of karma some people live in a bubble and they feel they have never sinned or behaved terrible for years to people for no reason but I truly believe in this- As you sow, so shall u reap.

Read Also | Hina Khan's Fan-made Posters For 'Naagin 5' Take Internet By Storm; See Pics

Hina Khan's Instagram

On the work front for Hina Khan

On the work front, Hina Khan is portraying the lead role in Naagin 5 which is created by Ekta Kapoor. Hina shared the screen with Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show is enjoying a huge viewership and the fans of the actors are liking their roles in the show. In the 5th season of Naagin, Hina Khan plays the role of Adi Naagin Nageshvari who shall be seen seeking revenge for her beloved’s death.

Read Also | Hina Khan Reveals Secret Behind Her Iconic Red Lips In Latest Video, Watch Here

Read Also | Hina Khan Reveals Why She Appeared In 'Naagin 5' For Only Three Episodes; Read Details

Image credits: Hina Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.