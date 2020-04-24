Hina Khan Shares Post-workout Photos, Says 'I Feel Prettiest When I Sweat'

Hina Khan, who is widely known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss, is making the hay while the sun shines. She has been spending her time exercising, cleaning, and cooking amidst the lockdown. Recently, she took to her official social media handle and posted a series of her post-workout photos. Read on to know what Khan has to say:

Hina Khan shares post-workout photos

On April 23, 2020, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a post-workout photo post. In this post, fans can see that Khan has an expression of satisfaction after her workout. She captioned this post saying, "I feel Prettiest when I Sweat.

#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle." Here is the post:

For the unversed, Khan will be next seen in Smartphone which is set to release on April 24, 2020. It will be streamed on Ullu. Hina Khan will also be seen in Stargirl, an upcoming DC show. The show will air on CW. It will feature Brec Bassinger in the role of Stargirl. Khan will make a guest appearance in the TV show.

Hina Khan has posted several photos of her workout sessions. She has also been cleaning the house and cooking the dishes she likes amidst the lockdown. Recently, Khan posted a video where she was seen making pancakes. Here is a post where fans can see the actor make pancakes:

